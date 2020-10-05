Global Experts Reveal Traits of a Successful Mind
A new go-to book for Life Coaches and Individuals
The Successful Mind gives you the roadmap you need to create success in your life”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thirty-three experts from around the world gather to answer the question, what is the most important thing you can do to create more success in your business and your life?
— Dee McKee
When coronavirus rapidly shut things down in March 2020, speaker and bestselling author, Erik Seversen, was faced with the cancellation of all his public speaking engagements for 2020. Not wanting to let this to stop him from getting out his very important message, he quickly sought the help of experts from around the world to create a book called THE SUCCESSFUL MIND: Tools to Living a Purposeful, Productive, and Happy Life.
To have as vast a collection of knowledge regarding mindset and success as possible, Mr. Seversen solicited the help experts from all over the United States and nine countries. The quorum of mindset professionals authoring this book include Robin Bela, Rúna Bouius, Deborah Brown-Volkman, Cynthia Corsetti, Danny P. Creed, Dario Cucci, Delisa Deavenport, Inge Dowden, Sébastien Ferré, Mary Lee Gannon, Mary Gardner, Glenis Gassmann, Samira Chandra Gupta, Peter Hill, Jory Hingson Fisher, Dr. Jacqueline Pridgen Howard, Amor de Jager, Nate Johnson, Raj Kapur, Christina Kashar, David Krueger M.D., Dr. Stem Sithembile Mahlatini, Claire Morton, Jeff Nthiwa, Marilyn O’Hearne, Alyssa Poggioli, Chi Psilocybin, Michelle Greene Rhodes, Annie Salvador, David Saville, Kari Schwear, Richard D. Seaman, and Vince Stevenson.
“The Successful Mind gives you the roadmap you need to create success in your life,” says Dee McKee, mindful business coach in Australia, “More than 30 experts from around the world have come together and have created endless possibilities for you to put into place steps to enhance and transform your life. You are the creator of your dreams, and this book allows you to figure out the path.”
In order to get this positive message out to as many people as possible, The Successful Mind, published by Thin Leaf Press, will be available for $0.99 during the book launch, October 6-13, 2020.
Written with contributions from medical doctors to yoga instructors to business coaches to firewalking instructors, this book is the modern go-to source for mindset coaches as well as individuals wanting to learn more tools to success.
