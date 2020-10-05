10/5/2020

For Immediate Release: Monday, October 5, 2020 Contact: Office of Communications, Communications@MyFloridaCFO.com, 850.413.2842

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…. Spectrum News 13: “Central Florida Businesses Worry About the Legal Liabilities of Reopening”

“Central Florida Businesses Worry About the Legal Liabilities of Reopening” Spectrum News 13 October 2, 2020 For Story and Video Click HERE

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — State leaders are considering new legislation, as many business owners are now worried about liability lawsuits as a result of opening their doors during the pandemic.

At Steve’s Famous Diner in Daytona Beach, owner Christos Mavronas claims they are trying to get back on their feet.

---

While is he taking many precautions against COVID-19, he is still worried that by opening his doors he is also opening himself up to potential lawsuits.

---

If someone decides to sue, even without proof, Mavronas believes he’ll probably go out of business.

“We just want something to protect us, to protect that from happening,” he said.

That's why the Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce is supporting legislation to discourage frivolous lawsuits.

“So we’ve had discussions with Gov. DeSantis, obviously we are behind his push to have this kind of legislation to protect businesses, also CFO Jimmy Patronis is very much behind and in favor of these liability protections," said Robert Lloyd, Chairman of the Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce . "You know we have to restart our economy, we have to give our businesses a chance.”

---

“We need the legislation because businesses are already suffering as it is and we don’t want this liability worry thrown on our back, we have enough on our backs,” said Mavronas.

--- ###

About CFO Jimmy Patronis Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).