Division of Marine Fisheries license sales through Elizabeth City office closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays

N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries license sales through the Elizabeth City Office will be closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays for the remainder of 2020.

Members of the public who need assistance pertaining to a Division of Marine Fisheries license on these days should call one of the other Division of Marine Fisheries license offices at the following numbers:

Morehead City

    Manteo

 Washington

 Wilmington

252-726-7021

252-473-1233

252-946-6481

910-796-7215

The public may also email questions to License@ncdenr.gov.

The Elizabeth City license office will be open for phone calls and appointments on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

All Division of Marine Fisheries offices remain closed to the public, except by appointment, to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

