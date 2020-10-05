Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MDC completes upgrades and reopens Golden Valley Shooting Range near Clinton

Clinton, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has reopened the Golden Valley Shooting Range near Clinton. MDC closed the range in early August for repairs and upgrades. Improvements were made to sidewalks and asphalt paving was replaced with concrete.

This unstaffed target range has shooting positions available for rifle, pistols, and shotguns. This range is closed on Wednesdays for maintenance. The range is open on other days from one half hour before sunrise to one half hour after sunset unless otherwise posted. The range is at 598 W. Division Road, southwest of Clinton.

MDC provides both staffed and unstaffed shooting ranges throughout the Kansas City region and the state. To locate a target firearm and archery range near you, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZXp.

