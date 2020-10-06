NEW ISO-Aire™ 500 RESIDENTIAL, SMALL-BUT-MIGHTY MODEL FILLS LIVING SPACES WITH SAFE, PURIFIED INDOOR AIR
ISO-Aire makes a move into the residential market with the debut of the RSR500, which brings healthy, clean indoor air to homes, apartments, dorm rooms, and studios.
We’re proud to welcome ISO-Aire RSR500 into consumers’ day-to-day living spaces during a time when we’re seeking reliable and trusted solutions to protect our family, friends and guests.”SAINT PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumers may confidently and conveniently upgrade the indoor air quality throughout their living space this fall with the new ISO-Aire™ RSR500, a right-sized residential purification system built with proven medical-grade clean air technology.
— Chuck Albers, owner of Ducts & Cleats, St. Paul, MN
The portable RSR500 model creates a comfortable, healthy, and safe indoor environment inside homes, dorm rooms, loft living, and studio spaces. The 500 CFM (cubic feet per minute) unit pairs a low-profile aesthetic with up to three levels of high-impact filtration protection, which captures and destroys 99.99% of harmful indoor air particulates from viruses, bacteria, mold, pollen, dust, smoke, and other indoor pollutants. Homeowners may choose from the following medical-grade components:
• A HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filter captures 99.99% of airborne particles up to .3 microns; effective in removing viruses, bacteria, pollen, dust, and mold to help offer relief especially to those managing respiratory conditions such as asthma and allergies;
• Bipolar ionization works in two strategic ways to capture and destroy microscopic pathogens and contaminants and helps reduce odors;
• UVC sterilization inactivates the DNA/RNA of pathogens, reducing their ability to infect human cells.
“Created to continuously protect the indoor spaces where we now live, work, and play, we’re proud to welcome ISO-Aire RSR500 into consumers’ day-to-day living spaces during a time when we’re seeking reliable and trusted solutions to protect our family, friends, and guests,” explained Chuck Albers, developer of ISO-Aire and owner of parent company Ducts & Cleats. “ISO-Aire has established a new benchmark when it comes to unmatched filtration solutions. Each ISO-Aire model is manufactured here in St. Paul, Minn. using U.S.-made components to protect us and our loved ones from harmful indoor air pollutants and pathogens.”
ISO-Aire NEW RESIDENTIAL UNIT SPECS:
ISO-Aire RSR500 – developed with reliability, convenience, and mobility in mind – offers the following product features:
RSR500 floor set and portable model includes HEPA filtration (99.99% to .3 microns), ozone-free bipolar ionization and/or UVC sterilization to help capture and destroy 99.99% of airborne contaminants. The RSR500 is available in two colors – almond and grey – and is built with a quiet and compact design. In addition, the RSR500, measuring 22” by 22” by 40”, is portable with wheels for ease of mobility and can be plugged into a standard electrical outlet. Suggested retail pricing starts at $3,195.
RSR500 joins the RSR1000 featuring the same powerful medical-grade clean air technology and protection as ISO-Aire commercial units but is designed to connect to a home’s furnace and HVAC system. The model protects from 99.99% of microscopic viruses, bacteria, mold, pollen, pet dander, dust, and other contaminants, offering relief especially for those managing respiratory conditions.
ISO-Aire also offers an RSF500 model for smaller commercial spaces such as school classrooms or conference rooms. For a complete product overview, visit www.ISO-Aire.com and click on the Products tab.
Albers explains that while nothing is COVID-proof, high-powered components such as a HEPA filter, bipolar ionization and UVC sterilization, offer a reliable layer of protection against indoor air pollutants, odors, and most importantly pathogens. In fact, by combining layers of filtration protection ISO-Aire delivers proven mitigation strategies that exceed the minimum requirements for indoor air quality established by ASHRAE and the Centers for Disease Control.
“ISO-Aire began in the healthcare sector in response to COVID-19 as we helped hospitals sanitize indoor air to care for patients with coronavirus disease; we evolved our clean air technology into commercial and school applications; and now our team has developed the same powerful air filtration systems for everyday living spaces,” Albers explained. “Consumers seeking a reliable and effective home air purification solution with unmatched clean air technology need not look any further.”
Albers and his team originally developed ISO-Aire at their St. Paul facility in early 2020 at the request of one of Minnesota’s leading healthcare facilities in response to creating negative pressure hospital isolation rooms for patients with COVID-19. Realizing the technology could be adapted for commercial use, they redesigned the unit to accommodate a variety of building environments, such as schools, child-care centers, restaurants, hair salons and fitness studios. Emerging evidence and recommendations by public health officials and scientists is urging leaders to invest in further research to understand how COVID-19 may be transmitted by airborne particles. Albers noted, one of the most important safeguards during the pandemic is protecting the indoor air quality and removing any trace of harmful contaminants to protect one another.
For more details on model specifications, pricing, and to determine which ISO-Aire unit is the appropriate solution for your school, home or business, please email info@ductsandcleats.com, or call 651-265-0605.
About ISO-Aire
The inner workings of the patent-pending ISO-Aire include reliable and proven filtration components that help to eliminate 99.99% of potentially harmful airborne contaminants. ISO-Aire includes a HEPA (High-efficiency Particulate Air), bipolar ionization and/or UVC sterilization. ISO-Aire continues to expand its presence in a variety of applications across the U.S. where clean, filtered indoor air is essential, such as senior living centers, hospitals, child-care centers, restaurants, fitness studios, hair salons – and now homes.
