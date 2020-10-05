Prominex Announces Change in Management
NEWS RELEASE
Toronto, ON, October 5, 2020 – Prominex Resource Corp. (“Prominex” or the "Company") has announced that, effective immediately, Michael Lerner has resigned as director, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The Company would like to thank Michael Lerner for his valuable contributions to the Company and wish him every success in his future endeavors.
The Company is pleased to announce that Binyomin Posen, a current director of the Company, has been appointed to serve as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer to fill the vacancy created by the foregoing resignation.
About Prominex.
The Company has ceased to carry on an active business and is presently engaged in identifying and evaluating potential business opportunities.
For additional information on Prominex:
Binyomin Posen
CEO, CFO & Director
Telephone: 416 481-2222 (ext. 246)
Email: bposen@plazacapital.ca
