SNIPER ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN MANAGEMENT

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / --NEWS RELEASESNIPER ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN MANAGEMENTVancouver, British Columbia, October 5, 2020 – Sniper Resources Ltd. (“Sniper” or the "Company") has announced that, effective immediately, Michael Lerner has resigned as director, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial officer of the Company. The Company would like to thank Michael Lerner for his valuable contributions to the Company and to wish him every success in his future endeavors.The Company is pleased to announce that Jack Wortzman has been appointed to serve as a director of Sniper to fill the vacancy created by the foregoing resignation. Binyomin Posen, presently director, has also been appointed to the offices of Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company.Mr. Jack Wortzman played an integral role within the Final Engineering components of the Industrial and manufacturing Engineer department of the Oakville Assembly Plant of Ford of Canada for a period of eighteen years. His achievement includes the installation of robotic projects and efficiencies which resulted in savings in manpower reductions and higher quality product. He was also instrumental in designing and implementing a method for the distribution of daily workload and task costs in the installation and service of HVAC at Enbridge and Direct Energy for twelve years. Mr. Wortzman holds a degree from Ryerson University in Cost Accounting.About Sniper Resources Ltd.Sniper Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company with minimal current activities or operations and is not currently listed on a stock exchange.For additional information on Sniper Resources Ltd.:Binyomin PosenCEO, CFO & DirectorTelephone: 416 481-2222 (ext. 246)Email: bposen@plazacapital.ca