Route 151 Laurel Road Utility Work Tuesday in South Heights

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing utility work on Route 151 (Laurel Road) in South Heights Borough, Beaver County will occur Tuesday, October 6 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on Route 151 near Route 51 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday as crews from Duquesne Light remove an idle transmission tower structure.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Robert Teachout at 412-216-5037.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412 429-5044

