Maintenance Work This Week in Lawrence County

10/05/2020

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing road closures for maintenance improvement work on Route 2014 (Chewton-Wurtemburg Road) and Route 2015 (Bridge Street) in Wayne Township, Lawrence County will occur Monday through Wednesday, October 5-7 weather permitting.

Road closures will occur for base repair operations according to the following schedule:

  • Chewton-Wurtemburg Road from Old Pittsburgh Road to Oswald Street from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday

  • Bridge Street from Old Pittsburgh Road to Route 65 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

    Through traffic will be detoured via a red arrow detour. Both roadways will reopen to traffic at 5 p.m. each day.   Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

    511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #

