Maintenance Work This Week in Lawrence County

Chewton-Wurtemburg Road from Old Pittsburgh Road to Oswald Street from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday

Bridge Street from Old Pittsburgh Road to Route 65 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Through traffic will be detoured via a red arrow detour. Both roadways will reopen to traffic at 5 p.m. each day. Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.