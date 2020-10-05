Murray Calls For Audit of Delaware Department of Transportation

Out of Control State Department Shows Dangers When There Is No Political Balance

SEAFORD, DE, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Republican gubernatorial nominee, Julianne Murray called for an independent audit of the Delaware State Department of Transportation. This call comes in response to a recent report in which the Delaware Department of Transportation was charging drivers exorbitant fines on Delaware’s toll roads because of computer glitches with the E-ZPass system. In one instance, due to no fault of the driver, a driver was charged $200 in fines for what should have been a $3 toll. Even more alarming, is that if drivers don’t pay these mistaken fines, they could face misdemeanor charges and jail time. “How long this may have been occurring and went unreported must be investigated.” Murray declared. “This could be one of many glitches within the Department. It is essential for an independent audit to be conducted on the Department to see what else it has overcharged taxpayers with.” Murray said.

“There needs to be accountability in our state government,” said Julianne Murray. “Sadly, there is none in Delaware with one political party having held the governorship for 27 years. We need a balance in this state. All of this happens when a political party is in office too long and there are no checks and balances in the system.”

“We have had no transparency on governmental decisions and fiascos like this could be the tip of the iceberg. We can do better and will do better under a Murray Administration. My Administration will bring sunshine to the closed off halls of Dover.”

