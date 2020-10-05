NEAAPA FIGHTS FOR THE AMUSEMENT INDUSTRY IN NEW ENGLAND AND NEW YORK
Member Businesses And The Public Asked To Support Efforts in Massachusetts and New York where attractions are still closedUNITED STATES, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New England Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (NEAAPA) is working to re-open amusement and water parks in Massachusetts as well as in New York, where Family Entertainment Centers (arcades) and other indoor attractions remain shuttered.
The pandemic had forced a shutdown of attractions throughout New England and New York. As conditions permitted and businesses slowly began to re-open, NEAAPA went to work developing safety protocols for the operations of its parks and businesses. As a direct result, amusement parks were opened in all Northeastern states except Massachusetts and New York. All parks that were permitted to do so operated safely without a single instance of COVID-19 that could be traced to attendance at any park. That the parks operated safely and continuously is a testament to the effectiveness of the NEAAPA-developed protocols. Their success contributed to the support of fragile economies, kept people working, and provided much needed recreation to populations reeling from the depressing effects of the pandemic.
The organization continues its efforts on behalf of the amusement industry, currently focused in New York and Massachusetts. In New York, NEAAPA is currently involved in separate lobbying efforts for both amusement parks and family entertainment centers.
In all cases monetary support has been given to these efforts as well as the direct involvement of NEAAPA members and staff.
To support and expand these efforts NEAAPA has created a special action committee and a voluntary funding mechanism. Member and non-member organizations may contribute to these efforts at https://neaapa.com/new-york-lobbying-efforts/. Contributions can be made in any monetary amount and will support the active lobbying efforts underway. Non-member attractions industry businesses may become NEAAPA members at https://neaapa.com/nytrial/ for a 3-month free trial membership.
NEAAPA's mission is to serve our membership by promoting safe operations, regional development, professional growth, and commercial success of the amusement industry in the region. NEAAPA is dedicated to serving the parks, attractions and tourism industry for the purpose of improving the quality of the entertainment experience in the region by increasing the professionalism within the industry.
Ed Hodgdon
New England Association of Amusement Parks & Attractions
+1 877-999-8740
email us here