SHAREGOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Announces A Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Garrett Motion Inc.

The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Garrett Motion Inc. ("Garrett" or the "Company") (NYSE: GTX) (OTC: GTXMQ) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York (Husson v. Garrett Motion Inc., No. 20-cv-07992) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Garrett Motion Inc. Between October 1, 2018 and September 18, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").
Garrett designs, manufactures and sells turbocharger, electric-boosting and connected vehicle technologies for original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket. In October 2018, the Company formed as a spin-off of the Transportation Systems business of Honeywell International Inc. (“Honeywell”).
Garrett Motion Inc. Accused of Misleading Shareholders
On August 26, 2020, before the market opened, the Company disclosed that its “leveraged capital structure poses significant challenges to its overall strategic and financial flexibility and may impair its ability to gain or hold market share in the highly competitive automotive supply market, thereby putting Garrett at a meaningful disadvantage relative to its peers.” Garrett further stated that its “high leverage is exacerbated by significant claims asserted by Honeywell against certain Garrett subsidiaries under the disputed subordinated asbestos indemnity and the tax matters agreement.”
On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.04, or 44%, to close at $3.84 per share on August 26, 2020.
On Sunday, September 20, 2020, Garrett announced that it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
The following business day, the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) announced that it would commence proceedings to delist Garrett’s stock from the NYSE after the Company’s disclosure that it had filed for bankruptcy.
On this news, the Company’s stock began trading on the over-the-counter exchange and closed at $1.76 per share on September 22, 2020, a 12% decline from the closing price on September 18, 2020.
If you purchase shares between October 1, 2018 and September 18, 2020 and you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 24, 2020.
If you purchased Garrett securities, have information, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Timothy L. Miles, Esquire, at 615-587-7384, Toll-Free at 855-846-6529, or by email to tmiles@timmileslaw.com.
