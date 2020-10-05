Sue Phillips of Scenterprises to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than any of our senses, our sense of smell is most closely linked with our memory. The right scent can instantly transport us back in time as long forgotten memories come flooding back.

Scenterprises is a global fragrance company that creates fragrance brands for personal, home and environmental scenting pleasure. Led by its founder and CEO Sue Phillips, Scenterprises has created a unique platform for customized perfumes.

“The visceral reaction that people have when I spray their custom fragrance for the first time is absolutely palpable,” says Phillips. “People get very emotional.”

Throughout her career Phillips’s passion and ingenuity have placed her at the forefront of fragrance innovation. After honing her skills at Elizabeth Arden, Lancôme and Tiffany & Co. where she developed and launched the first Tiffany Perfume for their 150th anniversary, Phillips established her company Scenterprises to create and develop fragrances for a number of exclusive brands like Burberry, Avon, Trish McEvoy and others.

“I've always loved fragrance,” says Phillips. “When my mother would go out at night, she looked so beautiful all dressed up in her evening coat and her fragrance would linger in the air, and even though she had gone out, I felt such a source of comfort because her fragrance embodied her and I didn’t feel alone. Fragrance combines everything that I love, the feeling of memory and emotions, and I can equate a fragrance to almost any moment in my life.”

Sue then established her perfume studio ‘atelier’ The Scentarium in Tribeca where for 7 years she met with clients, which included celebrities like Jamie Foxx, Katie Holmes, Zendaya and countless individuals, as well as corporate events and guided them on a ‘fragrance journey’, educating them to understand the magic, the mystery and the power of our sense of smell. Due to Covid the building closed, and Sue has now relocated to the Upper East Side in the lovely Vanessa Noel Shoe boutique on East 64th Street.

“I equate the olfactory personality to the lifestyle personality,” explains Phillips. “Fragrance is about broader lifestyle. What colors do they like? What season do they like? What kind of vacations do they like? We identify the mood, the tone. How does the fragrance make you feel? Calm, bold, sexy? it just is so powerful. I have a powerful sense of smell and a good sense of the arts. I love to correlate the fragrances with colors and music and art.”

“I'm most proud of the fact that through my passion I am able to deliver a sense of happiness and confidence to people when they spray their custom fragrance on for the first time. Never, would I have dreamed, growing up in South Africa, that I would have created fragrances for iconic brands and I'm proud of the fact that I developed this niche BESPOKE FRAGRANCE business that really helps fragrance lovers reflect their personality and individuality.”

