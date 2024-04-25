Realtor Beth Baker Owens to be Featured on Close Up Radio

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Dream is not dead! Do not despair about your desired goal of home ownership. There are opportunities in this market. For finding these opportunities, it is powerful to have someone who can apply knowledge of the market, lending, inspections, appraisals, lifestyles, and investments to help you uncover what you can do. You can gain your independence or maintain your independence with home ownership! Yet, home ownership is not best for everyone. If it is what you want, when you’re making one of the largest investments of your life, you want an experienced professional on your team to coordinate the many moving parts of your real estate transaction. Choose someone who will give you a path to your goal, if you are not yet ready. Whether you’re buying or selling a property, it’s highly advisable you work with a top-notch, licensed real estate professional who will guide you into discovering what can really work for you. If you try to go it alone, you are taking huge risks that can cost you dearly. Beware is today’s code. Both Caveat emptor! (Buyer beware!) and Caveat venditor! (Seller beware!) apply today. A professional real estate agent does more than just hold open houses, list a property for sale, and search through real estate listings. They are trained to navigate the complex process of what will most likely be the biggest financial decision of your life. And while some Realtors may do the job adequately, there are other highly exceptional individuals who understand both Caveat emptor! and Caveat venditor!. They go above and beyond their call of duty to really understand you and to coach you in your attaining your dream at the best value possible in a reasonable time, whether you are a buyer or a seller or both!

With a career spanning almost thirty years, Beth Baker Owens fine-tuned her real estate skills with a coaching emphasis for clients to uncover and make their life goals reality. She’s a top-notch Realtor, Certified Life Coach, and instructor for other Realtors to become more successful as real estate agents, teams, and broker/owners.

Deeply committed to excellence with a strong presence and influence in her community and beyond, Beth understands the home buying and selling process like few others. First, she asks questions and shuts up to listen to her clients for what they are really seeking and what they really want to avoid. Next, as a savvy real estate professional with an extensive knowledge of the real estate market, she uses her incredible knowledge to help her clients achieve their best possible results. She provides expert advice and guidance throughout the entire process. She is her clients’ heartfelt advocate whether expertly discerning what clients really want, scheduling viewings of opportunities in the current market, negotiating purchase agreements, coordinating appraisals, tailoring the process to an individual’s needs, or helping them complete all the required paperwork and steps for moving, she knows the ins and outs of the real estate industry.

Prior to her real estate career, Beth was a high school Science teacher, which taught her the importance of applying theory to how things work in daily life. There she learned the value of mentorship for colleagues, too. Ever a teacher, the drive to help others live their best lives inspired her to become a real estate instructor in 2009. Beth has taught over 200 classes to consumers and agents on real estate and business topics.

Through life coaching she helps individuals of all ages who are stuck in the same old patterns get unstuck, overcome limiting beliefs, and build a life that genuinely makes them happy. Her coaching ranges from working with real estate clients selling and buying properties to helping college students seek out meaningful careers to helping people with career shifts during the most transformative times of their lives. Each of these individuals navigate their shifts with support and embrace their unique meaningful, purpose-filled future. Her coaching is profoundly empowering and deeply impactful.

She says through her pivotal coaching work she has learned “to be curious, not to be right.” In today’s fast-paced, hectic times everyone is doing the best they can, and she is honored to help them achieve their successes.

Beth emphasizes how The American Dream of owning our own homes has not changed. What has changed are our expectations, the economy, and how we make the dream a reality. This is why, whether she is your Life Coach or your Realtor, she meets you where you are and joins you to find your path and create your next life chapter.

With Beth you will have an experienced partner every step of the way.

Close Up Radio will feature Beth Baker Owens in a two-part radio series with Jim Masters on Thursday April 25th at 12pm Eastern and with Doug Llewelyn on Thursday May 2nd at 12pm Eastern

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.bethbakerowens.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno