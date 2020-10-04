Governor Newsom Releases Proclamation Declaring Stepparents Day

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom released a proclamation declaring October 4, 2020, as “Stepparents Day” in the State of California.

The text of the proclamation is below:

PROCLAMATION

On Stepparents Day, we honor the acts of caring and commitment that are part of everyday life for blended families in California. We celebrate today stepparents who may not have been in their children’s lives from the beginning but who show up for them nonetheless every day, bringing the love and stability that all children need to thrive. Parenting, including stepparenting, is not an easy job, but a rewarding one, that reflects the selflessness and sacrifice that all children deserve.

The devastating COVID-19 pandemic has upended daily life for families across the state, changing how many provide care, support and educational opportunities for their children. Recognizing the extraordinary challenges of sustaining a family, especially during these difficult and uncertain times, the State of California remains committed to supporting parents and stepparents as they raise happy and healthy kids.

All California children—and their parents and stepparents, and guardians and caregivers—deserve a government that is fighting for them. Building on our early efforts to expand California’s Paid Family Leave program, I signed legislation last month to bring job-protected family leave and leave to care for one’s own illness to nearly six million more Californians. The Administration has expanded access to child care for lower-income families and launched a new portal to help connect parents with local child care options. We are also putting money back in the pockets of California parents by doubling the state’s Earned Income Tax Credit and creating the Young Child Tax Credit; and working to increase access to health care and affordable housing for all Californians.

In honor of Stepparents Day, let us celebrate the resilience of California’s diverse families in the face of an unprecedented health and economic crisis. Let us also recognize the caring stepparents who are raising children who will help create a California for All – passing on the values of empathy, compassion and justice. Let us continue to equip them with all the tools they need to raise the next generation of Californians.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim October 4, 2020, as “Stepparents Day.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 2nd day of October 2020.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

ALEX PADILLA

Secretary of State

