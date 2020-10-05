Convert.com Will Support Optimizely Full Stack SDK's
Convert Experiences, an enterprise-grade A/B testing tool, will expand its Full-Stack beta with support for Optimizely SDKs.WALNUT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Convert Experiences, an enterprise-grade A/B testing tool, launched its Full Stack beta in July 2020 and is now expanding the beta with its support for Optimizely Full Stack SDK methods and parameters.
“In uncertain times it’s important to support as many enterprise customers and help them make a smooth transition to server side solutions in the languages that are used. Optimizely, now an Episerver company, offered Full Stack SDK’s for most major platforms (Python, Go, Java, React, React Native Ruby, Node, PHP, C#, JavaScript, Obj-C, Swift and Android). The infrastructure of Convert Experiences - although more focused on privacy at the foundation - is now being made compatible with all methods and parameters in the Optimizely SDKs and will bucket users’ privacy compliant segments in memory so the experiments have no impact on latency” says Dennis van der Heijden, Co-Founder and CEO of Convert.com
The SDK’s will be made available for Convert Experiences’ Full Stack Beta program, as part of the extended scalable architecture that now supports thousands of websites. “Expanding the existing SDK’s, we are working with the compatibility for Optimizely’s SDK and it makes sense to speed up the availability for real-time experimentation on device level”, comments George Crewe, the Product Owner of Full Stack solutions at Convert.com.
The Convert Experiences Full Stack SDK’s will be able to work with the current Optimizely SDK inputs.
“We are really appreciative of all the work Optimizely invested to make our industry better and we will continue the line of thought with our own SDK’s publicly available as open source. While the infrastructure and SDKs are different we will be able to give customers a seamless transition if they desire”, says Claudiu Rogoveanu Co-Founder and CTO of Convert.com.
To sign up for the Full Stack beta program and the SDK’s please use the following page: https://www.convert.com/beta-full-stack/
Trina Moitra
Convert.com
+91 9874856983
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn