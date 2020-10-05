Hive Pro strengthens its Middle East presence with a new office in Dubai

Neeti Rodrigues, Chief Sales Officer at Hive Pro

New bigger facility equipped with world class infrastructure to enable the company to expand its business and consolidate its growth in the region

This new office, in collaboration with our offices in USA and India will help us serve our customers 24x7 across the globe” — Neeti Rodrigues

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hive Pro, a cyber security company that specializes in Predictive Vulnerability Analytics, just announced the expansion of its offices in the UAE with new premises in Dubai. Founded by a team with strong cybersecurity background, Hive Pro has its corporate headquarters in Milpitas, California, sales office in UAE and a development center in India.

Hive Pro aims to reach out CISOs of medium to large enterprises in the region across various sectors including Finance, Telecom, Government, Oil & Gas, Healthcare and Education.

The management of Hive Pro identified that Information Security teams have limited workforce that can severely hamper their operations. However, with Hive Pro solutions they are now able to simplify and automate manual tasks improving efficiency of their team while optimizing their manpower bandwidth. Service Providers can retain customer stickiness and lose no time as they can be live and generate value from Day Zero.

Neeti Rodrigues, Chief Sales Officer at Hive Pro said, “Our new office is designed with a youthful ambience and the latest virtual collaboration tools to help us stay close to our customers and partners. This new office, in collaboration with our offices in USA and India will help us serve our customers 24x7 across the globe.”

Hive Pro brings to the market a powerful security solution centered on the four pillars of prevention, detection, response and prediction. It enables customers to counter all threats and establish a command control center so they can monitor and mitigate any danger from one central location, so nothing is missed.

About Hive Pro

Hive Pro Inc is a cyber security company specializing in Predictive Vulnerability Analytics solution centered on the four pillars of prevent, detect, respond and predict. From detection to resolution, Hive Pro automates and orchestrates the vulnerability remediation process dynamically and at scale. Founded by a team of dedicated cybersecurity experts with decades of experience, it takes a long hard look at customers’ vulnerabilities so they can bolster their defenses and fine-tune their offensive security tactics. It enables them to counter all threats and establish a command control center so they can monitor and mitigate any danger from one central location, so nothing is missed. Hive Pro has its corporate headquarters in Milpitas, California, sales office in Dubai, UAE and a development center in India.

For more information, visit www.hivepro.com.