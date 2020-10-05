SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Announces Lawsuit Against Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD)
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)
The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles has been Vigorously Fighting to Protect Shareholder Rights for Nearly 20 Years”HENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles, who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 19 years, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Systems” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TCMD) in the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota (captioned Mart v. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., No. 20-cv-02074) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Tactile Systems between May 7, 2018 and June 8, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Tactile Systems investors under the federal securities laws.
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD) Accused of Misleading Shareholders
The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) while the Company publicly touted a $4 plus billion or $5 plus billion market opportunity, in truth, the total addressable market for the Company’s medical devices was materially smaller; (2) to induce sales growth and share gains, Tactile engaged in illegal sales and marketing activities; and (3) the Company’s revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable.
If you purchased Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD) securities between May 7, 2018 and June 8, 2020, you have until November 30, 2020, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class.
If you purchased Tactile securities, have information, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Timothy L. Miles, Esquire, at 615-587-7384, Toll-Free at 855-846-6529, or by email to tmiles@timmileslaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number shares owned.
