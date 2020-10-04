SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Announces that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (ODT) is Being Sued
Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)HENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HENDERSONVILLE, TN / October 4, 2020/ The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles, who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 19 years, announces that a purchaser of securities of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) has filed a class action complaint against the Company for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between December 7, 2017 and August 21, 2020. The case is captioned Kendall v. Odonate Therapeutics Inc., No. 20-cv-01828 (S.D. Ca.), and is assigned to Judge Marilyn Huff. Based in San Diego, California, Odonate is a pharmaceutical company that develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company is developing tesetaxel, an oral chemotherapy.
According to the complaint, during the relevant period, Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. touted the extent of its clinical trials of tesetaxel and the efficacy of the drug. Unbeknownst to shareholders, Odonate Therapeutics failed to disclose the serious safety and tolerance issues surrounding tesetaxel, which has compromised the drug's potential commercial viability as a cancer treatment. Before market hours on August 24, 2020, Odonate released its CONTESSA trial results, shocking investors with the announcement that tesetaxel substantially increased neutropenia (low white blood cell counts), neuropathy, and other adverse events. The trial results demonstrated a discontinuation rate of just 11.9% in the control group versus 23.1% in the tesetaxel treatment group. On this news, Odonate stock price fell 43.35% to close at $18.33 per share on August 24, 2020.
If you purchased Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (ODT) securities between December 7, 2017 and August 21, 2020, you have until November 16, 2020, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class.
If you purchased Odonate securities, have information, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Timothy L. Miles, Esquire, at 615-587-7384, Toll-Free at 855-846-6529, or by email to tmiles@timmileslaw.com.
