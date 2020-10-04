F.E. Warren Gate Closures for the Month of October
F.E. Warren Air Force Base will be conducting maintenance on Gate 2 and Gate 5 during the month of October.
The construction will be done in two phases:
Phase 1: 5:30 p.m. Oct 4 – 5:30 p.m. Oct 19
Gate 2 (Missile Drive): CLOSED
Gate 5 (Central Ave): 24/7 Access
Gate 1 (Randall Ave): 6 – 8 a.m. & 4 – 6 p.m. (M-F)
Phase 2: 5:30 p.m. Oct 18 – 5:30 p.m. Nov 2
Gate 2 (Missile Drive): 24/7 Access
Gate 5 (Central Ave): CLOSED
Gate 1 (Randall Ave): 6 – 8 a.m. & 4 – 6 p.m. (M-F)