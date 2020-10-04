Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
F.E. Warren Gate Closures for the Month of October

F.E. Warren Air Force Base will be conducting maintenance on Gate 2 and Gate 5 during the month of October.

The construction will be done in two phases:

Phase 1: 5:30 p.m. Oct 4 – 5:30 p.m. Oct 19

Gate 2 (Missile Drive): CLOSED

Gate 5 (Central Ave): 24/7 Access

Gate 1 (Randall Ave): 6 – 8 a.m. & 4 – 6 p.m. (M-F)

Phase 2: 5:30 p.m. Oct 18 – 5:30 p.m. Nov 2

Gate 2 (Missile Drive): 24/7 Access

Gate 5 (Central Ave): CLOSED

Gate 1 (Randall Ave): 6 – 8 a.m. & 4 – 6 p.m. (M-F)

