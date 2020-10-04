» News » 2020 » Bennett Spring State Park hosts all about owls pro...

Bennett Spring State Park hosts all about owls program Oct. 17

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, OCT. 4, 2020 – The public is invited to attend a live owl program, presented by the World Bird Sanctuary, at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Bennett Spring State Park. This program will take place in Shelter B and last approximately one hour. Attendees will get an up-close view of live owls and learn more about this predator that works the night shift controlling the mouse, rat and frog populations.

Bennett Spring State Park is the home of barred owls you may hear when camping. This bird of prey has huge eyes unlike any other bird. It can actually view an object from two angles allowing three-dimensional perception. Although most believe the cute tufts on the owl's head are functional ears, an owl's ear opening is actually beneath its downy feathers.

For protection of the birds, no dogs are allowed near the area.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged and may be required by local order.

Bennett Spring State Park is located at 26250 Highway 64A in Lebanon. For more information about the event, call the nature center at 417-532-3925.

For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

###