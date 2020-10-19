LAWYER CARISSA KRANZ CREATES A GLOBAL VEGAN CERTIFICATION PROGRAM - BEVEG - A KATRINA FOX VEGAN BUSINESS MEDIA INTERVIEW

Vegan Business Talk Podcast with Katrina Fox

Vegan Business Talk Podcast with Katrina Fox

Carissa Kranz, Founder & CEO of BeVeg International Vegan Certification Program

Carissa Kranz, Founder & CEO of BeVeg International Vegan Certification Program

BeVeg International, a global leader in vegan certification

BeVeg International, a global leader in vegan certification

Vegan Business Media Katrina Fox interviews Carissa Kranz, the Attorney Founder and CEO of BeVeg International, World's Leading Vegan Certification Program

The firm is focused on defining a legal vegan standard, that provides the consumer with true truth and transparency in labeling laws.”
— Katrina Fox, Vegan Business Media
FLORIDA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vegan Business Media with Katrina Fox interviews Carissa Kranz, a former professional ballet dancer-turned Super Lawyer who is the founding attorney and CEO of BeVeg International, a vegan certification firm managed by the Law Offices of Carissa Kranz, an American law firm with offices in Florida, New York, Washington D.C, Georgia, and California.

Carissa, who has been vegan since birth, is a regular legal expert for major media networks including Fox, CNN, NBC and CBS and is currently an anchor with vegan and animal advocacy media outlet Jane Unchained News Network where she has her own weekly show Laws that Matter: Veganism & Law.

BeVeg focuses on global vegan certification for products and services, and vegan labeling law and is ISO accredited.

The firm is focused on defining a legal vegan standard, that provides the consumer with true truth and transparency in labeling laws.

In this episode Carissa discusses:

• Her journey from ballet to law and how the creativity and skills of the former are valuable to her current profession

• Why she’s making vegan certification and labeling laws her mission

• The difference between BeVeg and other vegan certification programs

• What’s involved in BeVeg certification, including robust auditing, and some of the costs involved

• The benefits of certifying your products with BeVeg

• How even just applying for certification, regardless of how big or small your business is, can help to create positive change in food safety and ethical consumerism

• And more

You can listen to the full podcast in the website posted down below.

Carissa Kranz
BeVeg International
+1 202-996-7999
email us here

You just read:

LAWYER CARISSA KRANZ CREATES A GLOBAL VEGAN CERTIFICATION PROGRAM - BEVEG - A KATRINA FOX VEGAN BUSINESS MEDIA INTERVIEW

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Carissa Kranz
BeVeg International
+1 202-996-7999
Company/Organization
BeVeg International
3801 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens
Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, 33410
United States
+1 202-996-7999
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

BeVeg, is a law firm for global vegan certification. The BeVeg vegan trademark is currently in use on every continent except Antarctica. BeVeg is on a mission to globally and legally standardize vegan claims. The firm raises the standard for consumer transparency by redefining truth in labeling laws. BeVeg licenses use of its vegan symbol to companies and products that follow ethical vegan business practices. If you see the BeVeg vegan logo trademark, you can trust that product did not partake in the exploitation of animals. Food safety and planetary sustainability require sanitary products and conditions uncontaminated by animals. BeVeg was founded by Carissa Kranz, an awarded Super Lawyer and vegan from birth.

Do you have a vegan product? Make your vegan claim official at

More From This Author
LAWYER CARISSA KRANZ CREATES A GLOBAL VEGAN CERTIFICATION PROGRAM - BEVEG - A KATRINA FOX VEGAN BUSINESS MEDIA INTERVIEW
ONE WORLD VEGAN STANDARD: UNITED WE STAND BEVEG PRESENTS
Truth in Labeling Laws: Protecting Consumer Interests, Building Consumer Confidence and Trust Globally -- a White Paper
View All Stories From This Author