LAWYER CARISSA KRANZ CREATES A GLOBAL VEGAN CERTIFICATION PROGRAM - BEVEG - A KATRINA FOX VEGAN BUSINESS MEDIA INTERVIEW
Vegan Business Media Katrina Fox interviews Carissa Kranz, the Attorney Founder and CEO of BeVeg International, World's Leading Vegan Certification Program
The firm is focused on defining a legal vegan standard, that provides the consumer with true truth and transparency in labeling laws.”FLORIDA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vegan Business Media with Katrina Fox interviews Carissa Kranz, a former professional ballet dancer-turned Super Lawyer who is the founding attorney and CEO of BeVeg International, a vegan certification firm managed by the Law Offices of Carissa Kranz, an American law firm with offices in Florida, New York, Washington D.C, Georgia, and California.
— Katrina Fox, Vegan Business Media
Carissa, who has been vegan since birth, is a regular legal expert for major media networks including Fox, CNN, NBC and CBS and is currently an anchor with vegan and animal advocacy media outlet Jane Unchained News Network where she has her own weekly show Laws that Matter: Veganism & Law.
BeVeg focuses on global vegan certification for products and services, and vegan labeling law and is ISO accredited.
The firm is focused on defining a legal vegan standard, that provides the consumer with true truth and transparency in labeling laws.
In this episode Carissa discusses:
• Her journey from ballet to law and how the creativity and skills of the former are valuable to her current profession
• Why she’s making vegan certification and labeling laws her mission
• The difference between BeVeg and other vegan certification programs
• What’s involved in BeVeg certification, including robust auditing, and some of the costs involved
• The benefits of certifying your products with BeVeg
• How even just applying for certification, regardless of how big or small your business is, can help to create positive change in food safety and ethical consumerism
• And more
You can listen to the full podcast in the website posted down below.
