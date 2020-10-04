VSP Middlesex/DUI #1 Refusal
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20A304255
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Joseph Szarejko
STATION: VSP Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802 229 9191
DATE/TIME: October 3, 2020 @ 22:12 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Guptil Road, Waterbury Vermont.
VIOLATION: DUI Refusal
ACCUSED: Kierney B. Gaboriault
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, Vermont.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 3, 2020 at approximately 2210 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Guptil Road in the Town of Waterbury after observing several traffic infractions. State Police made contact with the operator of the vehicle, who was identified as Kierney B Gaboriault of Waterbury. While speaking with Gaboriault, Police detected signs of impairment. Gaboriault was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. Gabroiault was processed for DUI and finger printed and photographed and released on a citation to appear in Washington County District Court on October 22, 2020 at 0830 hours to answer the charge of DUI #1, Refusal. Gaboriault was also issued several traffic tickets for the traffic infractions.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: October 22, 2020 @ 0830 hours.
COURT: Washington County
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: No
Trooper Joseph Szarejko (264)
Vermont State Police
Troop "A" Middlesex Barracks
Phone # (802) 229-9191
FAX # (802) 229-2648