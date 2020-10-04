VSP Middlesex/DUI #1 Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:20A304255

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Joseph Szarejko

STATION: VSP Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802 229 9191

DATE/TIME: October 3, 2020 @ 22:12 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Guptil Road, Waterbury Vermont.

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal

ACCUSED: Kierney B. Gaboriault

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, Vermont.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 3, 2020 at approximately 2210 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Guptil Road in the Town of Waterbury after observing several traffic infractions. State Police made contact with the operator of the vehicle, who was identified as Kierney B Gaboriault of Waterbury. While speaking with Gaboriault, Police detected signs of impairment. Gaboriault was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. Gabroiault was processed for DUI and finger printed and photographed and released on a citation to appear in Washington County District Court on October 22, 2020 at 0830 hours to answer the charge of DUI #1, Refusal. Gaboriault was also issued several traffic tickets for the traffic infractions.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: October 22, 2020 @ 0830 hours.

COURT: Washington County

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: No