SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Announces That Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Sued by Investor
Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GNLG)HENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles, who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 19 years, announces that an investor of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) filed a class action against the Company for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between April 30, 2020 and September 24, 2020. The lawsuit is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and captioned Zarabi v. Golar LNG Limited, et al., (Case No. 20-cv-07926).
On September 17, 2020, Golar announced the initial public offering of Hygo Energy Transition Ltd. ("Hygo"), a joint venture between Golar and investment vehicles associated with Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners. Just a week later, on September 24, 2020, media reported that Hygo's CEO was involved in a bribery network investigated as part of Brazil's Operation Car Wash, a large money laundering investigation. On this news, Golar's share price fell 32% to close at $6.86 per share on September 24, 2020, injuring investors.
An investor has now filed a lawsuit accusing Golar of misleading shareholders. Among other things, it alleges that Golar's filings with the SEC were misleading when they claimed Golar "adopted a Corporate Code of Business Ethics and Conduct that applies to all our employees" and that Corporate Code of Business Ethics and Conduct "expressly prohibits the offering, the giving, the solicitation or the acceptance of any bribe…"
If you purchased shares of Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) between April 30, 2020 and September 24, 2020, you have until November 23, 2020, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff.
If you purchased Golar securities, have information, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Timothy L. Miles, Esquire, at 615-587-7384, Toll-Free at 855-846-6529, or by email to tmiles@timmileslaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number shares owned.
About Timothy L. Miles
