SEO Strategy for Austin Businesses during COVID-19
A new study shows that Austin Businesses have increased their Digital Marketing spend roughly 230% since the beginning of the Covid-19 epidemic which led to many businesses shutting down normal operations. This new trend in digital marketing spending has opened the door to many new Digital Marketing Agencies adjusting their SEO strategies for local businesses in Austin Texas. in 1 study by DIQ SEO in Austin which is a local Austin Digital Marketing Agency, they found that reallocation of roughly 30% of Local Austin Businesses marketing budgets has shifted from traditional evergreen marketing campaigns such as radio, television, billboards, and mailers to digital marketing channels such as content development, backlink building, local SEO services, paid marketing campaigns for Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and other social media platforms.
DIQ SEO has published a list of new SEO strategies every business should be using during the COVID-19 shutdowns.
I recently sat down with the CEO of DIQ SEO Erik Avery who provided me with the top 10 SEO strategies Austin Businesses using during Covid-19.
1.) Tracking
Austin Businesses should first setup extensive tracking for keywords, competitors, site health, and traffic using tools like SEMrush, Google Analytics, Marin, Kenshoo, Google Search Console, and many others.
2.) Audits
Austin Businesses should consciously audit keyword rankings, competitor rankings, site health, traffic, conversions, and KPI's using tools like Semrush, SA360, Web.dev and google developer tools.
3.) Content Strategy
Austin businesses should start focusing their content at the bottom of the marketing funnel focusing on finding people who are actively approaching that last click conversion step. In addition tools like Google keyword planner, SEMrush content template developer and Ahrefs should be used to assist with content development.
4.) Backlink Building
Austin Businesses should be using backlink tools to sniff competitors for relevant and powerful backlinks to garner ranking, authority, and visibility as well as monitoring the health of their own backlinks. If any unhealthy toxic backlinks are found they should be disavowed on google search console.
5.) Site Health Optimization
Site audits using tools like SEMrush can assist with discovering, diagnosing, and fixing Sitehealth issues such as broken links, un-minified CSS or JS, speed issues, and more. Fixing these site health issues will assist with receiving better ranking scores against competitors who do not clean up site health issues, warning, and errors.
6.) onsite SEO best practices
Make sure your website has all of the necessary metadata, tags, correct use of h1, h2, h3 headers, URL structure, and other best practices.
7.) Press Releases
Austin Businesses should utilize the relevant and local new organization to send out press releases to syndicate content and obtain backlinks.
8.) Citation Bursts
Austin Businesses can optimize their local SEO presence by submitting in bulk company information to Local Directories such as google my business, yellow pages, Facebook, mapquest, and others.
9.) PPC marketing adjustments
Businesses should adjust their marketing budgets to focus on lower-funnel tactics and remarketing aiming at customers who have abandon carts or have just finished reading reviews of similar products or are searching for discount codes.
10.) SEM tools
Leverage your time and effectiveness by using tools like SEMrush, Ahrefs, Google Analytics, Google Tag Manager, Google Search Console, Google Development Tools, Web.dev, Siteliner, Google Keyword Planner, Yext Scan my business, and many other Sem tools.
