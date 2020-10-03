St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Crash Damage

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A405116

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 10/2/2020 at approximately 1807 hours

STREET: Memorial Drive

TOWN: St. Johnsbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: St. J Subaru

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Tyler Butterick

AGE: 33

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2002

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Driver side headlight

INJURIES: No

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Megan Young

AGE: 36

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 1993

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Accord

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Passenger side front door, passenger side side view mirror.

INJURIES: No

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 10/2/2020 at approximately 1807 hours, Trooper Aremburg responded to a 2 vehicle crash on Memorial Drive that occurred in front of St. J Subaru. Investigation revealed that Megan Young was traveling North on Memorial Drive with her left directional activated when Tyler Butterick attempted to pass on the shoulder of the road. Young's blinker was activated accidentally and she continued to drive on Memorial Dr. which resulted in Butterick side swiping her vehicle.

Neither driver suffered injuries, and both vehicles only received minor damage and were able to be driven from the scene of the crash.