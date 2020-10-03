St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Crash Damage
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A405116
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 10/2/2020 at approximately 1807 hours
STREET: Memorial Drive
TOWN: St. Johnsbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: St. J Subaru
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Tyler Butterick
AGE: 33
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2002
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy
VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Driver side headlight
INJURIES: No
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Megan Young
AGE: 36
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 1993
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Accord
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Passenger side front door, passenger side side view mirror.
INJURIES: No
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 10/2/2020 at approximately 1807 hours, Trooper Aremburg responded to a 2 vehicle crash on Memorial Drive that occurred in front of St. J Subaru. Investigation revealed that Megan Young was traveling North on Memorial Drive with her left directional activated when Tyler Butterick attempted to pass on the shoulder of the road. Young's blinker was activated accidentally and she continued to drive on Memorial Dr. which resulted in Butterick side swiping her vehicle.
Neither driver suffered injuries, and both vehicles only received minor damage and were able to be driven from the scene of the crash.