Shaftsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault / Burglary / Simple Assault / Disorderly Conduct / Interference with Access to Emergency Services

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B303069

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Grimes

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: September 12th, 2020, at approximately 2200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault - 13 VSA 1042, Burglary - 13 VSA 1201, Simple Assault - 13 VSA 1023, Disorderly Conduct - 13 VSA 1026, Interference with Access to Emergency Services - 13 VSA 1031

ACCUSED: Paul St. Pierre

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

Victim: Jeffrey Collins

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 12th, 2020, at approximately 2200 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks, were called to respond to a physical fight in progress at a residence in Pownal, VT. Investigation revealed that Paul St. Pierre, age 30, of Pownal, VT, became involved in a physical altercation with a family member at his residence in Pownal. Paul took the victim's phone, leaving them without access to emergency services and went to confront a mutual friend, Jeffrey Collins. Paul arrived at Jeffrey's residence, forcibly entered, and assaulted Jeffrey, inside and outside the residence. The altercation was loud and violent, causing an inconvenience and annoyance to the neighbors.

Paul turned himself into the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks on October 2nd, 2020. The Honorable Judge Corsones imposed conditions of release upon Paul and ordered him to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on October 5th, 2020, at 1230 hours. Paul was remanded to the Southern State Correctional Center to be held without bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: October 5th, 2020, at 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Center

BAIL: Held Without Bail

MUG SHOT: Yes

