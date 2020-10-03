USA International® 2020 Crown Goes to Samantha Reynoso

COSTA MESA, CA, US, October 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Samantha Reynoso was crowned USA International® 2020 at the National Pageant held Saturday, September 15, 2020 in Laguna Beach, California.

USA International® Pageant is for women 15-30 years of age who are single and never married. The pageant was based on four areas of competition: Evening Gown, Interview, Photo shoot and On-Stage Question that are each worth 25% of their total score.

The four-finalist chosen to compete for USA International 2020 title were Katlynne Grace, Treena Nguyen, Samantha Reynoso and Lana Tran. Katlynne Grace received the Community Service Award for her outstanding volunteer service and Samantha Reynoso was crowned USA International ® 2020.

As the newly crowned USA International® 2020, Samantha Reynoso is 16 years old and an honors student. She is the Co-President of a non-profit club Dresses for Hope and is a leader in her community. Her goal is to become a speech pathologist after she graduates from a 4-year university. Samantha hope is to help children in her community who suffer from Speech impediments. "I am excited to win the title USA International 2020 and I am looking forward to making a positive impact in my community, " said Miss Reynoso.

Sponsors for the pageant were Daniel Pham Photography and New Beginnings Cosmetics.

About USA International ® Pageant
The USA International® Pageant is owned by Ms. America Pageant Inc. It is a California Corporation that currently owns and runs the Ms. International™, Ms. America®, Ms. America® International®, Ms. America® Elite, Miss International Beauty®, Ms. International Beauty™ and USA International®. CEO of the Ms. America® Pageant Inc. is Susan Jeske from Orange County, CA. Susan’s background includes over 30 years in the beauty industry and was crowned Ms. America® 1997 at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas besting 50 other contestants. Her platform was “Students Against Violence” and she made over 150 presentations to schools across the country. Ms. America®, USA International®, Miss International Beauty® and Ms. International Beauty™ are registered federal trademarks with the USPTO in Washington DC. For more information go to: MsAmericaPageant.com

Susan Jeske
Ms. America Pageant Inc
email us here
+1 949-679-8888

About

The Ms. America® Pageant is a California Corporation that currently owns and runs the Ms. International™, Ms. America®, Ms. America® International, Miss International Beauty® and USA International® contests. CEO of the Ms. America® Pageant Inc. is Susan Jeske from Orange County, CA. Susan’s background includes over 30 years in the beauty industry and was crowned Ms. America® 1997 at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas besting 50 other contestants. Her platform was “Students Against Violence” and she made over 150 presentations to schools across the country. Susan is also known for holding the Guinness Book of World Record for singing the National Anthem at the most events in a 24-hour period and has sung the National Anthem for 7 United States Presidents. She received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the President of the United States for her volunteer service. Website about Susan Jeske: www.SusanJeske.com.

http://www.msamericapageant.com

