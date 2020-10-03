Ms. International Beauty™ 2020 Crown Goes to Sydnee Michaels from California!

About

The Ms. America® Pageant is a California Corporation that currently owns and runs the Ms. International™, Ms. America®, Ms. America® International, Miss International Beauty® and USA International® contests. CEO of the Ms. America® Pageant Inc. is Susan Jeske from Orange County, CA. Susan’s background includes over 30 years in the beauty industry and was crowned Ms. America® 1997 at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas besting 50 other contestants. Her platform was “Students Against Violence” and she made over 150 presentations to schools across the country. Susan is also known for holding the Guinness Book of World Record for singing the National Anthem at the most events in a 24-hour period and has sung the National Anthem for 7 United States Presidents. She received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the President of the United States for her volunteer service. Website about Susan Jeske: www.SusanJeske.com.

http://www.msamericapageant.com