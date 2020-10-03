Ms. International Beauty™ 2020 Crown Goes to Sydnee Michaels from California!
A Professional Golfer with the LPGA Begins Her Journey as Ms. International Beauty™ 2020
As Ms. International Beauty™ 2020, I would like to use my title to further my work of inspiring and empowering others to reach for the stars.”COSTA MESA, CA, US, October 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laguna Beach, CA – Sydnee Michaels was crowned Ms. International Beauty™ 2020 at the National Pageant held Saturday, September 15, 2020 in Laguna Beach, California.
— Ms. International Beauty 2020 - Sydnee Michaels
The Ms. International Beauty™ Pageant is for women 26 years of age and up who are single, divorced, married, widowed, with or without children. The pageant is based on four areas of competition: Evening Gown, Interview, Photo shoot and On-Stage Question that are each worth 25% of their total score.
The six finalists chosen to compete for the inaugural title were Kimberly Lattimore, Dawn Digrius Smith, Hailey Hua, Sandra Melendez, Terri McDonald, and Sydnee Michaels. Kimberly Lattimore received the Community Service Award for her outstanding volunteer service and Sydnee Michaels was crowned Ms. International Beauty™ 2020.
As the inaugural Ms. International Beauty™ 2020, Sydnee Michaels starts her journey that will take her from spotlight to spotlight on behalf of an organization that enriches the lives of women across the country, who are passionate about giving back to others through volunteer service and being the inspiration that helps others achieve their dreams. Sydnee was an All-American while at UCLA and a LPGA Tour golfer since 2011. Her mission is to encourage and inspire others to overcome adversity and find their true path.
After suffering a career-ending back injury, she underwent surgery a year ago and had a hard time adjusting to her new reality. Since then, she has been inspired with new purpose and hope and it is her personal mission to inspire others to Keep the Faith - no matter what they go through! As a professional athlete, she had dedicated her entire life to excellence and her role as Ms. International Beauty™ 2020 would be no different.
Through her foundation, her goal is to support and empower girls in sports, and women as a whole, through sharing her personal perseverance story and the foundations fundraising efforts. Her clothing brand, ISLA Sport, is a high-quality performance wear clothing brand, celebrating and highlighting the beauty and strength of women. As Ms. International Beauty™ 2020 she would like to use her title to further her work of inspiring and empowering others to reach for the stars.
Special Award:
Community Service Award: Kimberly Lattimore
Sponsors for the pageant were Daniel Pham Photography and New Beginnings Cosmetics.
About Ms. International Beauty ™ Pageant
The Ms. International Beauty™ Pageant is owned by Ms. America Pageant Inc. It is a California Corporation that currently owns and runs the Ms. International™, Ms. America®, Ms. America® International®, Ms. America® Elite, Miss International Beauty®, Ms. International Beauty™ and USA International®. CEO of the Ms. America® Pageant Inc. is Susan Jeske from Orange County, CA. Susan’s background includes over 30 years in the beauty industry and was crowned Ms. America® 1997 at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas besting 50 other contestants. Her platform was “Students Against Violence” and she made over 150 presentations to schools across the country. Ms. America®, USA International®, Miss International Beauty® and Ms. International Beauty™ are registered federal trademarks with the USPTO in Washington DC. For more information go to: MsAmericaPageant.com
