Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 10.2.20

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Nancy Rae Stone, 66, of Los Angeles, has been appointed Deputy Director of the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program at the California Film Commission. Stone has been Program Director of the California Film Commission since 2013 and held that position from 2009 to 2012. She was Executive Producer at Latitude Productions in 2013. Stone was Executive Vice President of Production at Beacon Pictures from 1999 to 2007. Stone is a member of the Directors Guild of America and founding board member of GreenLight Women. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $128,652. Stone is a Democrat.

Arturo Barquet, 57, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the California Film Commission. Barquet has been Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Global Production Operations at Universal Filmed Entertainment since 2019. He held multiple positions at Universal from 2004 to 2019, including Senior Vice President of Production Finance and SVP/CFO of Film Production, Live Theater and Music. He started the Universal Pictures Emerging Writers Fellowship Program in 2014. Barquet was Chief Financial Officer and Head of Business Affairs at Arenas Entertainment in 2001 and Manager of Financial Controls at the Walt Disney Company from 1994 to 1996. He was an Auditor with Pricewaterhousecoopers from 1988 to 1992. Barquet was Assistant Production Coordinator for independent films including The Glass Shield and Rough Magic. Barquet is a member of the Executive Branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and of the Academy Museum Inclusion Advisory Committee. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Barquet is registered without party preference.

Andrew Z. Davis, 61, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the California Film Commission. Davis has been President of Production Administration at Sony Pictures Studios for film labels Columbia and TriStar Pictures since 2013. Davis was Executive Vice President of Production for MGM from 2003 to 2005. He was Executive Production Manager at the Walt Disney Company’s Hollywood Pictures from 1988 to 1990. He has produced or executive produced numerous films, including Enemy of the State, Family Man, Red Dragon, Love and Basketball and Love Affair. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Davis is a Democrat.

Ali Jahangiri, 45, of Newport Beach, has been appointed to the California Film Commission. Jahangiri has been Chief Executive Officer at Outclick Media DBA EB5 Investors since 2005. He was a Securities Attorney at Stradling, Yocca, Carlson and Rauth from 2002 to 2005. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School. He is a member of the Board of Directors of Loyola Law School. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Jahangiri is a registered without party preference.

Kim B. Nguyen, 29, of Garden Grove, has been appointed to the California Film Commission. Nguyen has been a Councilwoman for the City of Garden Grove since 2016 and a Medical Policy Specialist and Trainer at Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan since 2017. Nguyen was a Program Coordinator in the Office of Congressman Lou Correa in 2017. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Nguyen is a Democrat.

Joaquin Anguera, 77, has been reappointed to the California Commission on Aging, where he has served since 2016. Anguera was a Professor at San Diego State University from 1999 to 2016. He served in several positions at the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency’s Aging and Independence Services from 1974 to 2004, including as Deputy Director, Division Chief, Contracts Manager and Planner. Anguera is a member of the Board of Directors of Elder Law and Advocacy, San Diego Senior Community Foundation and Consumer Advocates for Residential Care for the Elderly Reform. He earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in human behavior from Alliant International University and a Master of Theology degree from the Catholic University of America. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Anguera is a Democrat.

Erika Castile, 46, of Chula Vista, has been appointed to the California Commission on Aging. Castile has been Executive Director III for Brookdale Carmel Valley since 2018. She is Vice Chair of the California Association of Health Facilities, San Diego Chapter and a member of the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living Government. Castile earned a Master of Science degree in gerontology from San Diego State University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Castile is a Democrat.

Anni Chung, 69, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the California Commission on Aging. Chung has been President and Chief Executive Officer of Self-Help for the Elderly since 1981. She was Project Coordinator of the Youth for Elderly Project for the American Red Cross from 1972 to 1973. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Chung is a Democrat.

Brendalynn Goodall, 69, of Oakland, has been appointed to the California Commission on Aging. Goodall was the Summer Jobs Program Coordinator in the Oakland Mayor’s Office from 2012 to 2014. She was Division Manager for Aging and Adult Services for the City of Oakland Department of Human Services from 2002 to 2011 and Senior Services Supervisor and Program Director for the City of Oakland Department of Aging, Health and Human Services from 1990 to 2002. She earned a Master of Social Work degree from San Francisco State University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Goodall is a Democrat.

Meea Kang, 53, of Davis, has been reappointed to the California Commission on Aging, where she has served since 2016. Kang has been Senior Vice President at Related California since 2017. She was Co-Founder and President at Domus Development LLC from 2003 to 2017. She was Senior Project Manager at A.F. Evans Company from 1997 to 2003 and Project Manager at the Housing Conservation and Development Corporation from 1996 to 1998. Kang is a board member of the Council of Infill Builders, trustee of the California Museum and member of the AARP Livable Communities Advisory Team. Kang earned a Master of Architecture degree from the University of California, Berkeley College of Environmental Design. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Kang is a Democrat.

Faisal Qazi, 46, of Fullerton, has been appointed to the California Commission on Aging. Qazi has been President and Co-Founder at Medical Network Devoted to Service since 2011. He has been an Assistant Professor at the University of California, Riverside since 2018 and an Assistant Professor at Western University since 2008. He was a Sole Practitioner at Inland Neurological Consultants from 2006 to 2014. Qazi is a member of the California Neurology Society. He earned a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Touro University, College of Osteopathic Medicine. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Qazi is a Democrat.

Sedalia L. Sanders, 78, of El Centro, has been reappointed to the California Commission on Aging, where she has served since 2016. Sanders was a Member of the El Centro City Council from 2003 to 2015 and 1984 to 1999, where she served as Mayor five times. She was a Laboratory Technician and Medical Technician at the Imperial County Public Health Department from 1965 to 2004 and a Laboratory Technologist and Trainee at the El Centro Regional Medical Center from 1961 to 1962. Sanders earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Phoenix. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Sanders is a Democrat.

Chanel J. Brisbane, 25, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the State Rehabilitation Council. Brisbane has been Director of Jobs at Best Buddies International in California since 2020. She held multiple positions at Best Buddies International from 2017 to 2020, including Employment Consultant, Manager of Job Development and Program Supervisor of Jobs. She is a member of the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Brisbane is a Democrat.

Ivan Y. Guillen, 38, of San Diego, has been appointed to the State Rehabilitation Council. Guillen has been Client Assistance Program Advocate at Disability Rights California since 2005. He was Qualified Mental Health Physician at New Alternatives Inc. from 2004 to 2005. Guillen was a Caregiver at Genesis Developmental Services from 2002 to 2004. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Guillen is a Democrat.

Jonathan Hasak, 34, of El Cerrito, has been appointed to the State Rehabilitation Council. Hasak has been Senior Director of Scalable Solutions at Year Up since 2019. He held multiple positions at Year Up from 2016 to 2019, including Director of Public Policy and Government Affairs and Manager of Public Policy and Government Affairs. He was Associate Director at the Massachusetts Metro North Workforce Board from 2015 to 2016. Hasak was Data Inquiry Facilitator at Boston Public Schools from 2014 to 2015 and was a Special Education Teacher in the Oakland Unified Schools District from 2010 to 2013. He was a Teaching Fellow and Researcher at Harvard University from 2013 to 2016. He is a member of the National Skills Coalition California Leadership Council. Hasak earned a Master of Education degree in education policy and management from Harvard University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Hasak is a Democrat.

Susan R. Henderson, 62, of Berkeley, has been appointed to the State Rehabilitation Council. Henderson has been Executive Director at the Disability Rights Education and Defense Fund since 2008. She held multiple positions at the Disability Rights Education and Defense Fund from 1997 to 2008, including Director of Administration and Managing Director. She was Law Firm Administrator at Adams, Broadwell, Joseph and Cardozo from 1993 to 1997 and Law Firm Manager at King, Shapiro, Mittelman and Buchman from 1993 to 1994. Henderson earned a Master of Business Administration degree from California State University, East Bay. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Henderson is a Democrat.

Peter T. Mendoza, 54, of Elk Grove, has been appointed to the State Rehabilitation Council. Mendoza has been Owner at MendozaGo Personal Assistant Services LLC since 2015 and Director of Advocacy and Special Projects at the Marin Center for Independent Living since 2015. He was an Advocacy Team Leader at the Marin Center for Independent Living in 2014. Mendoza was Systems Change Coordinator and a Community Organizer at the Independent Living Resource Center of San Francisco from 2013 to 2014 and a Program Manager and Client Assistance Program Coordinator at the Center for Independent Living from 2010 to 2012. He was a Community Service Officer at the St. Mary’s College of California Public Safety Department from 2001 to 2010. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Mendoza is a Democrat.

Jeremy L. Smith, 46, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the State Allocation Board. Smith has been Deputy Legislative Director at the State Building and Construction Trades Council of California since 2010. He was a Legislative Advocate at the California Labor Federation from 2004 to 2010. Smith was Legislative Director at the Illinois AFL-CIO from 2001 to 2004. He was a Minority Staff Person for the Senate Labor and Commerce Committee at the Illinois State Senate from 1998 to 2001. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Smith is a Democrat.

