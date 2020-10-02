(Subscription required) "Judicial participation in community outreach activities should be considered an official judicial function to promote public understanding of and confidence in the administration of justice."
Oct 2, 2020
You just read:
Opinion: Judicial outreach will emerge stronger after the pandemic
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.