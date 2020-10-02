(Subscription required) These issues stem from three problems: (i) the exam does not accurately measure competency, (ii) the exam arbitrarily limits the legal market available to the public, and (iii) ExamSoft is not competent to administer a remote bar exam.
You just read:
Opinion: COVID-19 pandemic brings problems with bar exam into sharp relief
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.