Minorities in California stopped far more often for minor infractions than whites, report concludes

Studies for many years have shown that minorities in California are more likely than whites to be stopped and arrested by police. A new report shows particularly wide disparities in police stops for “non-traffic infractions,” like sitting on the sidewalk, loitering in public or jaywalking, all punishable by hundreds of dollars in fines and fees.

