Northampton County: Road Closure on PA 248

County: Northampton
Municipality: Nazareth Borough
Road name: PA 248
Between: PA 946 and PA 191
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: Other
Type of restriction: 24 Hours
Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured for Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing upgrade. The detour will utilize PA 946 and PA 191.
Start date: 10/12/20
Est completion date: 10/14/20
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 12:00 AM To 12:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? No
Change/Update:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.