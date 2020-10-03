Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Northampton County: Road Closure on PA 248

​County:  Northampton Municipality:  Nazareth Borough Road name:  PA 248 Between:  PA 946 and PA 191 Type of work:  Other Work being done by:  Other Type of restriction:  24 Hours Restriction:  Road will be closed and detoured for Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing upgrade. The detour will utilize PA 946 and PA 191. Start date:  10/12/20 Est completion date:  10/14/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  12:00 AM To 12:00 AM Will rain cause delays?  No Change/Update: 

