Northampton County: Road Closure on PA 248

​County: Northampton Municipality: Nazareth Borough Road name: PA 248 Between: PA 946 and PA 191 Type of work: Other Work being done by: Other Type of restriction: 24 Hours Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured for Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing upgrade. The detour will utilize PA 946 and PA 191. Start date: 10/12/20 Est completion date: 10/14/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 12:00 AM To 12:00 AM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update: