PennDOT Reopens Route 1002 Bridge Near Romola

State College, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reopened a Route 1002 (Marsh Creek Road) bridge in Liberty Township, Centre County, earlier today. The bridge spans Marsh Creek approximately two miles northeast of Romola near Lower Polecat Road.

Rehabilitation work on this structure began Tuesday, June 23, with the goal of improving ride quality, enhancing safety and extending the life of the bridge. The detour that was in place has been lifted.

Work on this project was done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

The bridge was built in 1986, is 64-feet long and carries an average of 397 vehicles daily.

This project is part of a two-year bridge preservation project to improve five structures in Centre County. Other bridge locations on this contract include:

• Route 26 bridge over Thompson Run in College Township, one-mile northeast of State College • Route 3040 bridge over Ardrey Run in Huston Township, three miles northeast of Port Matilda near the intersection with Ardery Hollow Road. • Route 3040 bridge over Dix run in Huston Township, one-mile southwest of Julian near the intersection with Silverdale Road. • Route 3049 bridge over Moshannon Creek in Osceola Mills. • Stone masonry retaining wall along Route 150 and Spring Creek near Tallyrand Park in the Borough of Bellefonte.

Overall work included deck repair/replacement, beam, abutment and wing repairs, new barrier, paving, guide rail improvements, and minor drainage improvements. George S. Hann & Son, Inc. of Fort Littleton, PA is the contractor on the $1.5 million project.

