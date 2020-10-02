M-204 Lake Leelanau bridge reopens to two-way traffic

Contact:

Fast facts: - The M-204 Leelanau Narrows bridge in Lake Leelanau, which had been reduced to one alternating lane of traffic with temporary traffic signals, is now open again to two-lane, two-way traffic. - A $1.7 million project involved replacing the bridge deck and widening it to accommodate separated pathways on both sides of the structure.

September 28, 2020 -- The M-204 Leelanau Narrows bridge in Lake Leelanau, which had been reduced to one lane of alternating traffic during a $1.7 million widening project, has now reopened to two-lane, two-way traffic.

While the project is largely complete, final work is expected to be wrapped up by mid-October. A video outlining the project is available on MDOT's YouTube channel.

A major feature of the new bridge deck is new separated, protected pathways for pedestrians and bicyclists to use to cross the bridge.

"We have elders who haven't walked across this bridge in 30 or 40 years," Leland Township Supervisor Susan Och says in the video. "They are now enjoying this view again, which is one of the most photographed views in the county.

The work also includes rebuilding the existing historic pedestrian railings, adding new railings, and improving bridge approaches. The project was originally scheduled to begin in late March and be completed by mid-July, but the COVID-19 pandemic and weather delayed both the start and completion.