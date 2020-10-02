Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 602 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,386 in the last 365 days.

M-204 Lake Leelanau bridge reopens to two-way traffic

Contact: James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993 Agency: Transportation

Fast facts: - The M-204 Leelanau Narrows bridge in Lake Leelanau, which had been reduced to one alternating lane of traffic with temporary traffic signals, is now open again to two-lane, two-way traffic. - A $1.7 million project involved replacing the bridge deck and widening it to accommodate separated pathways on both sides of the structure.

September 28, 2020 -- The M-204 Leelanau Narrows bridge in Lake Leelanau, which had been reduced to one lane of alternating traffic during a $1.7 million widening project, has now reopened to two-lane, two-way traffic.

While the project is largely complete, final work is expected to be wrapped up by mid-October. A video outlining the project is available on MDOT's YouTube channel.

A major feature of the new bridge deck is new separated, protected pathways for pedestrians and bicyclists to use to cross the bridge.

"We have elders who haven't walked across this bridge in 30 or 40 years," Leland Township Supervisor Susan Och says in the video. "They are now enjoying this view again, which is one of the most photographed views in the county.

The work also includes rebuilding the existing historic pedestrian railings, adding new railings, and improving bridge approaches. The project was originally scheduled to begin in late March and be completed by mid-July, but the COVID-19 pandemic and weather delayed both the start and completion.

You just read:

M-204 Lake Leelanau bridge reopens to two-way traffic

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.