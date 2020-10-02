TAP Air Portugal Returns to San Francisco and Chicago this Weekend; Extends Book with Confidence
-- TAP Offering “Book with Confidence” Protection and Low Fares to Portugal and Connecting Destinations in Europe and Africa --NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TAP Air Portugal is returning to Chicago O’Hare (ORD) and San Francisco International (SFO) airports this weekend, on October 2 and 3 respectively, with nonstop service to Lisbon from each. To begin, each market will start with one round-trip weekly.
TAP’s first flight to Chicago arrives today, Friday, October 2, and returns to Portugal on Sunday, October 4. In San Francisco, TAP’s first arrival is scheduled for Saturday, October 3, while the first departure will take place on Monday, October 5.
As with most European nations, Portugal has travel restrictions for people flying from the USA. Portuguese citizens and residents and European nationals may enter but US travelers must meet one of the exemptions such as professional requirements, study, or family reunion. All must provide a negative Covid test, taken within 72 hours of departure, to board.
US travelers without EU citizenship are allowed to travel to the United Kingdom as well as some other destinations in Europe, such as Croatia.
From SFO, round-trip connecting fares include: $441 to Dublin, $521 to London, $542 to Barcelona, $618 to Copenhagan, $652 to Rome, $659 to Amsterdam, and $680 to Hamburg. See https://www.flytap.com/en-us/flights?originId=8ec6d33f-42c3-43ca-b3f1-d5161eb6de56 for more information.
From ORD, round-trip to Lisbon starts at $599 from November through February, while connecting fares include: from $364 to Oslo, $377 to Stockholm, $378 to Amsterdam, $387 to Dublin, $474 to Brussels, $485 to Dusselfdorf, $449 to Milan, and $450 to London.
https://www.flytap.com/en-us/flights?originId=fda85dc3-7b4c-492c-b5dc-97a8e993aa9e
TAP is offering “Book with Confidence” protection for new bookings made through November, for travel starting by March 15 (with exception of holiday blackout dates from December 14 to January 16). Book with Confidence allows a one-time rebooking free of charge on all flights operated by TAP, applicable on Discount, Basic, Classic and Executive fare products, but does not include any difference in fares or taxes for the new flight.
TAP operates brand new Airbus aircraft on both routes and is committed to providing customers with a Clean & Safe environment at all stages of their journey. Naturally, the health and safety of customers and crew are the airline’s top priority.
TAP’s global network schedule may continue to be adjusted, up-to-date information on where the airline flies can be found here (https://www.flytap.com/en-us/promo/back-to-connecting-you-and-the-world).
