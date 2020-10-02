GFP to Host Hike and Seek Contest in October

October 1, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) will host self-guided hike challenges at 28 locations across the state during the month of October. The Creatures of the Night Hike and Seek event will take place at numerous state parks as well as at the Outdoor Campuses in Sioux Falls and Rapid City.

“Fall is a great time to explore the parks, and the Hike and Seek event gives folks a fun activity to do while they’re out,” said state park visitor services coordinator, Emilie Miller. “The contest runs throughout October, so visitors can participate on their own time and at several locations. Each hike will offer a unique experience.”

In this self-guided activity, GFP is challenging hikers to find several nighttime creatures of South Dakota. Hike the trails at participating state parks and Outdoor Campuses, keeping your eyes open for the informational signs and hidden nocturnal animal pictures along the way. Find them all and email the secret code words to enter the prize drawing.

One email will be randomly selected as the winner from all entries at each location. The winner will receive a gift set containing a constellation throw blanket, a combination lantern/flashlight, and an “I love the night life” large zippered tote bag.

Visit gfp.sd.gov/hike-and-seek for rules and to find participating locations.