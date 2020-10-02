Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 608 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,367 in the last 365 days.

GFP to Host Hike and Seek Contest in October

October 1, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) will host self-guided hike challenges at 28 locations across the state during the month of October. The Creatures of the Night Hike and Seek event will take place at numerous state parks as well as at the Outdoor Campuses in Sioux Falls and Rapid City. 

“Fall is a great time to explore the parks, and the Hike and Seek event gives folks a fun activity to do while they’re out,” said state park visitor services coordinator, Emilie Miller. “The contest runs throughout October, so visitors can participate on their own time and at several locations. Each hike will offer a unique experience.”

In this self-guided activity, GFP is challenging hikers to find several nighttime creatures of South Dakota. Hike the trails at participating state parks and Outdoor Campuses, keeping your eyes open for the informational signs and hidden nocturnal animal pictures along the way. Find them all and email the secret code words to enter the prize drawing. 

One email will be randomly selected as the winner from all entries at each location. The winner will receive a gift set containing a constellation throw blanket, a combination lantern/flashlight, and an “I love the night life” large zippered tote bag. 

Visit gfp.sd.gov/hike-and-seek for rules and to find participating locations.

 

View All News

You just read:

GFP to Host Hike and Seek Contest in October

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.