If you don't file taxes, you still can get a stimulus payment. Apply by October 15!

Over 493,000 individuals in the seven states below are owed over $590,000,000 in Economic Impact Payments or "stimulus" payments.

Over 65,000 persons in Kansas are eligible, and still haven't applied!

Individuals must apply by October 15th.

Look at how many individuals still need to apply for their Economic Impact Payment!

Iowa 71,382

Kansas 69,595

Minnesota 115,914

Missouri 159,077

Nebraska 38,201

North Dakota 19,596

South Dakota 19,391

Millions of Americans who don’t usually file a tax return can use the Non-Filers tool until Oct. 15 to receive their Economic Impact Payment.

The free Non-Filers tool is designed for eligible people who aren’t normally required to file a tax return. Usually, this means people with incomes:

❯ Below $24,400 for married couples who would file jointly

❯ Below $12,200 for singles This includes couples and individuals who are experiencing homelessness, low-income workers, people with no income, non-dependent students, the unbanked and others.

People can qualify for a payment even if they do not have earned income or work. Usually, married couples filing jointly qualify to receive a $2,400 payment while others normally qualify to receive $1,200.

Eligible individuals will receive up to an additional $500 for each qualifying child.

How do I use the Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here tool?

For those who are not required to file a tax return, the process is simple and only takes a few minutes.

First, visit IRS.gov, and click “Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here.”

Then provide basic information including Social Security number, name, a mailing address where you can receive the payment and confirmation letter and information about qualifying children. Individuals must have a work eligible Social Security number.

The IRS will use this information to confirm eligibility, calculate and send an Economic Impact Payment. No tax will be due as a result of receiving the payment.

Entering bank or financial account information will allow the IRS to quickly deposit the payment directly in a savings or checking account. Otherwise, the payment will be mailed.

Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here is secure and the information entered will be safe. The tool is based on Free File Fillable Forms.

Do not use the Non-Filers tool if you have or plan to file a 2019 tax return or if you can be claimed as a dependent on someone else’s 2019 tax return.