Briotech Announces EPA Disinfectant approval for its HOCl and inclusion on the EPA & CDC List N
The EPA & CDC List N identifies the Disinfectants that are effective for Use Against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19)
"Briotech’s addition to the N List is another validation of potency and its effectiveness as a key tool in the reopening of schools, businesses, sports arenas, restaurants & other institutions"”WOODINVILLE, WA, USA, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Briotech, an innovator in the global manufacturing of a pure, authentic, stabilized form of Hypochlorous Acid (HOCI) disinfectant, has announced approval of its EPA Listed (93108-1) product sold in the Briotech brand as a Disinfectant and has been approved by the EPA and added to List N: Disinfectants for Use Against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).
“This approval from EPA is an important step in our mission to fight pathogens that impact global public health. Other disinfectants currently used against SARS-CoV-2 cause skin, eye, and throat irritation due to frequent use of harsh chemicals when used according to CDC cleaning protocols, and people are searching for alternatives.
Briotech HOCl products have had their authenticity and purity validated by third-party labs and have been extensively tested for stability over extended shelf life. While other HOCl providers make products that contain HOCl, these products often contain other types of less effective, less stable chlorine, particularly bleach (hypochlorite). As a result, many of these other products are less stable, degrading in as few as thirty days,” said Rick Lockett, CEO of Briotech.
The approval comes as demand for sanitizers and disinfectants continues to increase due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The approval by EPA for use of BrioHOCl as a Disinfectant and against the pandemic virus SARS-CoV-2 is an important step and we’re grateful it has now been formalized,” said Dr. Eric Rasmussen, Chief Medical Officer at Briotech.“ Briotech’s addition to the N List is another validation of potency and its effectiveness, becoming a key tool in the reopening of schools, businesses, sports arenas, restaurants, bars, gyms, dental and medical clinics, and other institutions. Brio breaks down into ordinary salt water in minutes, so no rinsing is needed. There is no hazardous material management problem and no waiting period to use the space after spraying,” said Rasmussen.
HOCI, also known as Hypochlorous Acid, is naturally produced by the human body’s disease-fighting white blood cells. Briotech’s electrochemically engineered pure HOCI products mimic the HOCI produced inside the human body and Briotech’s process remains the only scalable manufacturing technology that can produce a pure and stable form of this disinfectant that contains 0% Hypochlorite
(Bleach), 0% Alcohol, 0% Ammonia and has no other harmful contaminants, additives, or buffers. The result is a remarkably effective pathogen killing HOCl that is used in a range of products for the cleansing, sanitizing, and disinfecting of homes, businesses, and public spaces.
About Briotech
Briotech is a major manufacturer of HOCI-based disinfectants and sanitizers, including a wide range of industry-specific electrochemically engineered solutions that precisely mimic the HOCl produced inside the human body. The company’s products set the gold standard for efficacy and have been proven pure and stable through third party laboratory-tested reviews and BrioHOCl is classified as “Organic” by USDA criteria. Through Briotech’s achievements, for the first time in 130 years, HOCl can be produced at large scale without ill-defined or unknown contaminants, additives, buffers, or preservatives. Briotech’s product line includes a wide range of topical skin products, hand spray, mask refresh spray, dental saline rinse, sanitizers, and office/public space disinfectant solutions.
