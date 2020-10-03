Bruce Aitken and Ngosong Fonkem predicted Trump’s contraction of COVID-19 in their new book, TRADE CRASH: A Primer....”
*“An important new book on international trade.” ”MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bruce Aitken and Ngosong Fonkem predicted Trump’s contraction of COVID-19 in their new book, TRADE CRASH: A Primer for Surviving and Thriving Pandemics and Global Trade Disruption.” They include an apocalyptic depiction of The Resurrection of President Trump. The book describes the shift in public opinion out of sympathy for Trump and the effect on the Presidential election.
Aitken stated: “President Trump’s illness will cause the cancellation of the second Presidential debate and curtail his campaigning. Despite this, the Biden lead will narrow out of public sympathy for Trump, particularly among Christian conservatives.”
Fonkem added: “Current polls, showing an 8% Biden lead, overstate this by 3-4% due to public reluctance to identify with Trump in poll interviews.”
TRADE CRASH is being published by the esteemed London publisher, Clink Street Publishing, with a release date of Oct. 8, 2020.
Since the beginning of this year, the world has struggled with the Covid-19 pandemic and its economic fall-out. Impact on trade and the global economy has been devastating. Movement of people and goods have suffered immensely in the midst of spreading virus and economic shutdown. With a US election on the horizon, trade deteriorating and no end to the Pandemic in sight, Trade Crash argues that the global economy hinges on our ability to harness and control both of these things.
Written by two world-experts on international trade, Trade Crash explores the history of trade to give wider context and assesses the risks to the US and global economy from the Trump approach to the Covid-19 crisis and what can be done about it. Trade Crash also provides a tool-kit for how international business and industry representatives can anticipate, deal with, and hopefully thrive from newly increased trade diversion. It gives practical solutions to real-time trade compliance challenges and sudden trade threats to help alleviate the business, lower costs and adapt to this new world.
*“An important new book on international trade.” Minister Chulsu Kim, former WTO Deputy Director
Aitken and Fonkem are available to speak and write on themes from the book, including:
• The failure of globalization and what can be done about it.
• The disruptions to the global supply chain caused by the aggressive and impulsive Trump trade policies.
• The fractures to that system caused by the Covid-19 global economic slowdown.
• The shift caused by Covid-19 from a horizontal towards a vertical trading system.
• Strategies for managing trade disruption.
• Despite being behind in the polls, how Trump could win and Biden lose
• Why a Global Trade Crash is likely to occur in the last half of 2021.
A recent review of Trade Crash on Amazon gave the book a top rating of 5*. It said, based on a read of the Abridged Version published last month:
