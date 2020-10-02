Technical Framework, in collaboration with National Cybersecurity Alliance and Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency, will host Cyberfest 2020.

FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Northern Colorado IT Services Provider Promises Ghoulish Surprises During Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

September 28, 2020 — This October, Technical Framework, in collaboration with National Cybersecurity Alliance and Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency, will host Cyberfest 2020. Through a series of webinars, newsletters, blogs, and tip sheets, you'll learn how to prevent the data breaches most common in small and mid-sized organizations.

"We're looking forward to a fun, unconventional way of providing cybersecurity education throughout October. We're always working on ways to make this and other computer-based topics interesting for our audience," said Al Harris, Technical Framework's CEO and Co-founder. "Our simulated cyberattacks blend into clients' work routines and provide hands-on threat avoidance training."

Join Technical Framework for ghoulish Cybersecurity Month activities this October:

Attend Complimentary Webinars:

October 8, 2020, 12 PM - 1 PM

UNLOCKED DOORS: Take Account of Your Vulnerabilities at Home and at Work

October 15, 2020, 12 PM - 1 PM

HOME INVASIONS: Prevent Personal and Work-From-Home Data Breaches

October 22, 2020, 12 PM - 1 PM

WORKPLACE TRICKS: Tighten Your Company's IT Security

Become recognized as a "CYBERTHREAT PREVENTER."

#BeCyberSmart by receiving "haunting" cyber facts and tips.

This event series is designed to benefit individual business people and anyone involved with the security of their corporation's information technology.

Learn more: https://www.cyberfest2020.com/

Connected devices are an integral part of how people communicate and access services essential to their lives. Threat actors can exploit detailed personal data collected from these devices for personal gains. Cybersecurity Awareness Month aims to shed light on these security vulnerabilities while offering guidance surrounding simple security measures to limit the susceptibility of threats for commonly used devices.

Technical Framework was founded in 2010 with a mission to provide the highest quality information technology services in Northern Colorado. Our goal is to serve as a resource first and a consultancy second. Our passion for helping companies succeed by leveraging technology is the root of our motto, "Tech Forward." Finding the best solution to your IT problems means understanding your business goals, communicating the possible solutions clearly and simply, and working with—not against—your organization's processes. We take care of the technical details so you can focus on what's most important: running your business.

Media Contact: