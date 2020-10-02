Salt and Ice Melt for Businesses offered by B2B Industrial Packaging

Businesses will need just as much ice melt this winter even though more employees may be working remotely.

Applying ice melt and rock salt strategically and regularly is a cost-effective way to reduce accidents and prevent winter damage.” — B2B Industrial Packaging VP of Sales and Marketing Pat Yonkus

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Businesses will need just as much ice melt this winter even though more employees may be working remotely; otherwise the layer of ice and snow that covers parking lots and access areas will be onsite all winter long.

A strategic combination of rock salt and ice melt is the best formula for ice and snow mitigation. Ice melt is really an anti-icing agent and rock salt is a de-icing agent. B2B Industrial Packaging’s experts advise applying ice melt (magnesium chloride) before and after a storm and maybe adding rock salt after.

Ice melt works best if it’s pre-applied to the ground before ice and snow have a chance to form. But it’s also great afterward—the melting point is much lower than rock salt. Having fewer cars in the parking lot will be an advantage when it comes to the proactive application of ice melt. In the event of an unexpected storm, it will allow businesses to cover much of the area during the business day.

Rock salt is great for after the storm on those areas that the ice melt missed and areas that continue to ice up intermittently long after the storm has passed. Unlike ice melt, rock salt can damage some surfaces (parking lots, cars, landscaping) if used to excess. Applying ice melt first, before the storm, will significantly reduce the amount of rock salt required to de-ice surfaces. In addition, rock salt should ideally be applied at temperatures above freezing—otherwise any ice and snow it melts will freeze up and form ice again.

B2B Industrial Packaging offers both ice melt and rock salt. The ice melt, a blend of calcium, magnesium and sodium chloride, includes a corrosion inhibitor and offers the following benefits:

• Melts ice and snow down to minus 10 degrees F

• Friendlier to concrete

• Begins melting immediately on contact

• Green color indicator to assure even spreading

• Screened and sized for even flow

• Non staining

• Non tracking

The company’s rock salt is cost-effective, reliable and able to handle tough winter conditions. Benefits include:

• Melts ice and snow down to 5 degrees F

• Safe to handle/non-burning

• Optimally sized crystals for fast and even melting

B2B Industrial Packaging’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing Pat Yonkus said, “When fewer employees are working onsite it’s tempting to cut corners by neglecting site maintenance. However, we all still have a duty to protect the employees that are there. Applying ice melt and rock salt strategically and regularly is a cost-effective way to reduce accidents and prevent winter damage.”

B2B Industrial Packaging is offering special pricing for both types of ice melt through Nov. 30.

Servicing more than 6,000 active clients, B2B Industrial Packaging sells a full range of packaging equipment and supplies including steel strapping, stretch film, and fasteners to clients throughout the U.S. and Mexico. B2B Industrial Packaging is unique in that it also operates three state-of-the-art strapping and fastener tool repair facilities that service the entire U.S. Headquarters are in Addison, Ill. with additional locations in Fort Worth, Texas; Houston; Salinas and Hayward, Calif.; Los Angeles; Portland, Ore.; Eugene, Ore.; Seattle and Kansas City, Kan. To contact B2B Industrial Packaging, call 1-877-222-5747, email Caitlin Montgomery at cmontgomery@b2bind.com, or visit www.B2BInd.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.

