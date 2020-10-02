Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Wyoming Public Safety Communications Commission to meet by teleconference on Oct. 7

The Public Safety Communications Commission will meet for its regular business meeting beginning at 10 a.m.. on Wednesday, Oct. 7. The purpose of the business meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics on the agenda. The business meeting will be held by teleconference.

For more information about the meeting, please contact the commission secretary at (307) 777-4015, by email at katie.pfister@wyo.gov, or visit the commission’s website.  

