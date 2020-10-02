Northbound Route 837 River Road Closure Saturday in Duquesne

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of northbound Route 837 (River Road) at the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge in the City of Duquesne, Allegheny County, will occur Saturday, October 3 weather permitting.

Northbound Route 837 will close at the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday as crews conduct bridge repair work. Southbound Route 837 and the bridge will remain open to traffic. Northbound traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

From northbound Route 837 take the ramp to the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge toward Route 148/McKeesport

Cross the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge

Take the ramp toward East Pittsburgh

Continue straight onto Bowman Avenue

Bowman Avenue becomes East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard (Route 2037)

Turn right onto Navy-Marine Corps Way (Route 2068)

Turn right onto Route 30 (Lincoln Highway)

Turn right onto Route 148 (Fifth Avenue)

Take the ramp to Route 837 toward Duquesne

Cross the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge

End detour

Crews from Michael Facchiano Contracting will conduct the work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

