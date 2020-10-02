Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Northbound Route 837 River Road Closure Saturday in Duquesne

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of northbound Route 837 (River Road) at the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge in the City of Duquesne, Allegheny County, will occur Saturday, October 3 weather permitting.

Northbound Route 837 will close at the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday as crews conduct bridge repair work. Southbound Route 837 and the bridge will remain open to traffic. Northbound traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

  • From northbound Route 837 take the ramp to the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge toward Route 148/McKeesport

  • Cross the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge

  • Take the ramp toward East Pittsburgh

  • Continue straight onto Bowman Avenue

  • Bowman Avenue becomes East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard (Route 2037)

  • Turn right onto Navy-Marine Corps Way (Route 2068)

  • Turn right onto Route 30 (Lincoln Highway)

  • Turn right onto Route 148 (Fifth Avenue)

  • Take the ramp to Route 837 toward Duquesne

  • Cross the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge

  • End detour

Crews from Michael Facchiano Contracting will conduct the work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

