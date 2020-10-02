Liberty Tunnel Lane Restrictions Begin Saturday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions in the Liberty Tunnel in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will begin Saturday, October 3.

Single-lane restrictions will occur in the Liberty Tunnel according to the following schedule:

Saturday, October 3 – Inbound (northbound) right lane closure from 6 a.m. to noon for Verizon pole installation work

Sunday night, October 4 through Thursday night, October 8 – Inbound (northbound) and outbound (southbound) lane closures from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night for tunnel washing operations

Please use caution if traveling through the tunnel.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

