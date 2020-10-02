Round the Clock Work on Route 322 Project Slated to Begin Tuesday

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) issued an update today on its Route 322 restoration project in Boggs Township, Clearfield County. The project will improve ride quality and replace an aging drainage system.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Work near the old Tastee Freeze, approximately half a mile west of the West Decatur intersection, is set to begin Tuesday, October 6, and continue round the clock for 72 hours.

Route 322 will be restricted to a single lane at this location for the entirety of this 72-hour period. Flaggers in the roadway will enforce an alternating traffic pattern that will see cars take turns passing through the work zone via the open lane. Drivers are encouraged to build extra time into their travel schedules as they may encounter delays at this location.

Work at the West Decatur intersection will continue while work at the second site progresses. One lane remains open in each direction at the intersection and traffic impacts are expected to be minimal. To minimize potential traffic impacts, motorists are still prohibited from turning onto Route 2007 (Blue Ball Road) and Township Road 679 (Hilltop Road) at the intersection. The detours noted below will remain in effect for the duration of the project.

• Drivers accessing Route 2007—Follow Route 322 westbound, Route 2034 (Link Road), Route 2051 (Drane Highway) and Route 2024 (Old Erie Pike) to Route 2007. • Drivers accessing Township Road 679—Follow Route 322 westbound, Route 2029 (Wallaceton Road), and Route 2034 (Clearfield Street) to Township Route 679.

Overall work consists of base repair, roadway resurfacing, drainage improvements, guide rail installation, pavement markings, and miscellaneous construction. Francis J. Palo, Inc. of Clarion is the contractor on this $932,222 project. PennDOT anticipates completing work on this project by mid-October. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, follow official detour signs, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

