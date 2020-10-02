Nine Mile Road overpass above I-75 in Oakland County to close Monday for bridge work

Contact:

Agency:

Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-483-5107Transportation

October 2, 2020 -- Progress on the I-75 modernization project continues next week when crews close the Nine Mile Road overpass above I-75 in the city of Hazel Park. The overpass is scheduled to close at 6 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 5. In addition, crews will close the southbound I-75 exit ramp to Nine Mile Road, open the southbound I-75 exit to M-102 (Eight Mile Road), and open the southbound I-75 service drive from John R. Road to Meyers Avenue. The southbound service drive from Nine Mile Road to John R. Road will remain closed during this work. The overpass, the service drive and the exit ramp are expected to reopen in early November.

A new center pier for the Nine Mile Road bridge will be relocated more than 10 feet to the east. The I-75 modernization project is designed to improve safety along the corridor, including flattening and lengthening the curve at Nine Mile Road. The underground foundation of the new center pier was built when the Nine Mile Road bridge was replaced after it collapsed due to the July 2009 tanker fire incident.

Follow I-75 modernization progress on the web at www.Modernize75.com, or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Modernize75 or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Modernize75.