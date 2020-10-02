Game Warden Field Notes, Oct. 2, 2020

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

The following items are compiled from recent Texas Parks and Wildlife law enforcement reports.

Familiar Faces

A Titus County game warden caught three men fishing on Lake Welsh without fishing licenses. One of the subjects gave a false name and date of birth, refusing to cooperate in providing his identity and even requested an ambulance because he was so upset. After the ambulance arrived, he refused transport and gave the EMT’s a different date of birth when he signed the refusal for transport. The man was arrested and transported to the Titus County Jail for failure to identify and no fishing license. At the jail, his real name and date of birth was located and found to have been previously issued a citation in 2009 by the same warden for no fishing license. Citations were issued to the man for no fishing license and for failure to identify, and he was released.

Fishing for Trouble

Several Bexar County game wardens were patrolling Calaveras Lake when they stopped an unregistered vessel. The operator said he was only test driving the boat, but later revealed he was fishing and had purchased a one-day fishing license. After a short investigation, it was discovered that he was wanted for felony warrants by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. The operator was arrested, transported, and booked into the Bexar County Jail.

Be One With the Tree

A Bexar County game warden was patrolling the property around Calaveras Lake where access is restricted when two subjects were caught trespassing on powerplant property. When the warden identified himself as law enforcement, the pair fled into the brush. One surrendered and came back to the roadway, so they were cited and released. The other could not be located because of the thickness of the brush. The warden called for backup and a second Bexar County game warden came to assist in the search for the other trespasser. The wardens searched the brush for about an hour and found the subject hiding behind a mesquite tree waiting for a vehicle to pick him up. The man was arrested for criminal trespass and evading arrest or detention, and booked into the Bexar County Jail.

Creeping on Critters

Two game wardens were conducting night patrols in Kimble County where several reports of possible night road hunting had been occurring. The wardens had been sitting in their location for about 10 minutes when they heard the first of multiple gunshots and saw a group of people spotlighting. With the use of night vision goggles, the wardens located the individuals and made contact with them. The 11 individuals had permission to be on the property they were hunting on, but all were from out of state and did not possess a valid Texas hunting license. The individuals had shot several jack rabbits, raccoons and other non-game animals. The wardens issued 11 citations for hunting non-game animals without a valid Texas hunting license.

Axis Denied

An Edwards County game warden and a Real County game warden had been investigating an individual for several weeks for hunting from a public roadway. One day, a landowner called in a suspicious vehicle driving very slowly so the Edwards County game warden responded to the call from several miles away. While in-route he received a second call saying the individuals were seen taking an axis deer from the public road. The individuals were apprehended and confessed. Multiple charges have been filed and cases are pending.

Oh, Crap(pie)

Two Travis County game wardens were patrolling Decker Lake when they encountered two different groups of men fishing with cast nets from boats and jet skis. Upon further investigation, the game wardens found both groups in possession of multiple game fish including bass and crappie. The wardens took possession of the fish and donated them to a family on the shore. Multiple citations and civil restitution are pending.

Shrimpin’ Ain’t Easy

A Calhoun County game warden was patrolling Matagorda Bay in the early morning hours when he saw numerous commercial shrimp boats traveling into the bay. The warden observed them for a while when he saw the boats turn their navigation and deck lights off. With the use of night vision, the warden determined that the boats had dropped their nets in the water and begun shrimping. Two commercial shrimp boat captains were issued citations for shrimping at night and all resources were returned to Matagorda Bay.