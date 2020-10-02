This Week in the Missouri Senate for Oct. 2: Residency Requirement

JEFFERSON CITY — This Week in the Missouri Senate reviews House Bill 46, which applies to residency requirements for police officers in St. Louis. The measure was signed on Sept. 21. Because of an emergency clause in the legislation, it became law upon the governor’s signature.
